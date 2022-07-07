Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.

Gramentz reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured as a result of the crash, but two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were also treated at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

