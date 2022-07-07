Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash
Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.

Gramentz reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured as a result of the crash, but two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were also treated at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Direct Access replaces Rule 25 to become the only substance recovery service
New Infant Development Center opens as a part of Cultivate Mankato
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights