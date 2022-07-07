Your Photos
Authorities identify 3 people injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, IA

A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.
A home in Battle Creek, Iowa was destroyed after an explosion Wednesday morning.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa have identified the three people injured after a house explosion Wednesday morning.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office says the three injured were 42-year-old Jeremy Bruning, 46-year-old Joel Stapleton and 68-year-old Sandra Jepsen.

The explosion was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at 2362 Carriage Avenue, located north of Battle Creek. When first responders got to the scene they found a rural home completely engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office says all three victims had been inside the home at the time of the explosion.

The three victims were taken out of the house by another person who was at the location but wasn’t inside the house when the explosion happened.

All three were sent to area hospitals. Jepsen and Bruning were taken to Ida Grove while Stapleton was taken to Sioux City. The explosion is still being investigated by the state’s Fire Marshal Division.

Over 20 fire departments, law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services were called in to assist with the explosion.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

