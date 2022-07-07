Your Photos
Betsy-Tacy homes open their doors again

After more than two years of closure from COVID-19, Betsy and Tacy’s houses welcome the public...
After more than two years of closure from COVID-19, Betsy and Tacy’s houses welcome the public to discover the historic homes in the real life fiction of Deep Valley.(KEYC News Now)
By Anna Reiner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Betsy-Tacy Society reopens their homes beginning this weekend.

After more than two years of closure from COVID-19, Betsy and Tacy’s houses welcome the public to discover the historic homes in the real life fiction of Deep Valley.

These houses are based on the childhood homes of Maud Hart Lovelace, author of the Betsy-Tacy books.

For visitors, tours are meant to feel as if you’ve gone back in time and stepped into the pages of the historic Mankato author’s books.

Tours of both buildings are offered during regular business hours on Saturdays from 1-3 pm.

Private tours are also available to purchase.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

