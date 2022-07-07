Ceremony for expansion of wastewater treatment plant

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Owatonna will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow for the city’s wastewater treatment plant expansion project.

An expansion of the plant was first started back in 2017. The city says the plant has been operating at or above its capacity for the past several years.

In 2021, plans got underway to expand the plant from its current capacity of five million gallons per day to more than nine - that’s an 80 percent increase..

The public is invited to attend the event at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow at 11-10 Industrial Road.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.