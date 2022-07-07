Direct Access replaces Rule 25 to become the only substance recovery service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The DHS Behavioral Health Division has made Direct Access a permanent service to support substance abuse recovery for a lifetime.

“Really looking at substance use disorder as a chronic health condition and providing services more than just what was in place in previous years,” community based services supervisor Julie Stevermer said.

Direct Access reforms the pre-existing Rule 25 system that’s been in place since the ‘80s. Both services were available under a “parallel process” in 2020, but as of July 1, 2022, Rule 25 is no longer an option.

“Rule 25 had to go because it really limited the access for people that were seeking treatment. It took a lot of time, people were waiting,” alcohol & substance counselor and owner of Mankato Chemical Health Amanda Burg said.

Under Direct Access, people go directly to the treatment provider of their choice to receive a comprehensive assessment and access care immediately.

“Anybody that’s seeking treatment, you have a very short window of time before they change their mind. So, it’s really important to have those services more accessible like right away,” Burg said.

“Really looking at who’s available, who can do my assessment, and who do I want to do my assessment, and where do I want to go for treatment without having a placement authority, like the county, involved in that,” Stevermer added.

The county still looks at who’s eligible for the Behavioral Health fund, which was created for individuals with low-income or no income to have the same access to treatment as anyone else with private or commercial insurance.

“I’ve always tried to stay on track with, we’re moving forward here, and I’ve always been an advocate for client choice. Whether or not I’ve wanted a client to go to residential treatment, its really important to allow people to have their own process,” Burg said.

