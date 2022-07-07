Emmetsburg ELC matchup brings former player and coach together

ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) - Just three years ago, Briar Rowley hung up his Estherville Lincoln Central jersey for the last time and went on to play baseball at the collegiate level. A shoulder injury would end his playing career, so Rowley took up coaching finding his way to the head position at Emmetsburg. And now being a coach Rowley has a new understanding of the game.

“There is plenty of things as a player when I was playing for coach Evans I was wondering what the heck he was doing,” says Rowley. “But now as a coach I actually do a lot of things that he taught us back in the day and I look forward to using it with a bunch of my players also.”

The Midgets and E-Hawks would meet up in a matchup of the former player taking on the former coach.

“It’s different looking across and seeing a familiar face like that,” says ELC head coach Lee Evans. “But, you know he’s a competitor just like I am and once the game started, we have respect for each others teams and its time for battle.”

Evans is not surprised that Rowley ended up being the first former player to coach against him.

“You know he has a love of the game that he wants to stay involved with it,” says Evans. And, he’s played in the college ranks, and I knew once this job came open I kind of pressed for him a bit, and went over and threw his name out there, and I’m glad they went after him because I think they got a good one.”

And even though he knows the game against Estherville is going to be a tough matchup, Rowley, always looks forward to seeing and talking about the game with his old coach.

“You know its going to be a tough night anytime you play Estherville, but I always look forward to talking to coach Evans,” says Rowley. “I still talk to him quite a bit he’s a great guy and great baseball mind.”

Although ELC came out on top and ended Rowley and the E-Hawks season Evans still is proud of the job that his former player has done in Emmetsburg.

“You know he’s doing an excellent job for a first year young guy and I knew he would,” says Evans. “I have a lot of respect for him as a player, and I know he’ll be great as a coach too so it was just a fun competition tonight.”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.