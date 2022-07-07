Your Photos
Flags ordered to half-staff in Iowa Friday for World War II pilot

(WITN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of a World War II pilot from Shenandoah.

In a news release, the governor’s office said Hugh Bell died on June 2 at the age of 98.

Bell was drafted for the war before earning his U.S. Army Air Force Pilots Wings and Officers Commission.

He also trained pilots for overseas duties in bomber planes, and became a troop carrier pilot when World War II ended.

Bell later became a funeral director. In the 1960′s he helped prepare those killed in the Vietnam War to return to their homes.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are asked to fly flags at half-staff as a sign of respect.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

