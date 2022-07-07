Former Minnesota State Mavericks team up for goalie camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Des Christopher and Shari Dickerman both starred in net for the Minnesota State Mavericks in college. Now, the two are teaming up to share their knowledge of the game with those looking to take their talent to another level.

“It’s fun. You learn a lot of new stuff from Des. There are a lot of people that come from all over the world to get his knowledge,” said Christopher.

“I absolutely love it. This is one of my favorites. We were in Shattuck the last two weeks and this is my home. I know all the kids here, I mean, there’s kids from all over southern Minnesota, and then we’ve got kids from out of state and even up in Canada come down for this camp.”

Christopher is an associate head coach at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, while Dickerman is an assistant coach on the Mavericks women’s hockey team.

“She’s one of my best friends and her family and my family are great friends. And being an alum, it’s extra special. She still works with the team on the women’s side. I’m happy to have her for this week. I know she’s extremely busy with that job as well,” Christopher stated.

Hockey in southern Minnesota is on an upward trend after hosting Hokcey Day Minnesota in January and watching Minnesota State make a second straight appearance in the Frozen Four.

“Well, I think it all starts with the Mavericks in town. They’ve had such a great run here in the last 10 years or so; there’s a trickle-down effect with that. The teams going to the state tournament and high school hockey’s big here, their youth program is growing as well,” Christopher added.

The camp coordinators are inspiring players like Brendon Brekke, a 10-year-old goaltender eager to learn from the best.

“It means a lot. And these coaches are really good at what they’re positioning,” Brekke stated.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.