Hawkeye commit Ava Jones and family seriously injured in Louisville crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just days after committing to the Iowa women’s basketball program, Ava Jones and her family were seriously injured in a crash in Louisville Tuesday night.

According to our sister station KWCH in Wichita, Jones is in serious, but stable condition. Her parents are reportedly in critical condition, while her younger brother was treated for minor injuries.

Jones and her family were in Louisville participating in the Run 4 Roses youth basketball tournament, when they were hit by a vehicle while standing on the sidewalk.

The a 6-foot-2 forward is set to begin her senior year this fall. She led Nickerson High School to the Class 3A tournament, averaging more than 20 points per game.

