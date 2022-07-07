Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hawkeye football unveils Iowa City NIL Club

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and...
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye football fans can even get more access to some of their favorite players by joining the Iowa City NIL Club.

Members of the football team unveiled the club that includes multiple perks for fans. By purchasing the $199 digital access pass, fans can get access to meet-and-greets with the team, the annual NIL Club members-only tailgate, an online community to engage with the players and access to exclusive player content.

Two thousand access passes will be available in July. Proceeds will equally support each team member that chooses to participate.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law