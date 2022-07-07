Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield

Jose Perez-Rojas
Jose Perez-Rojas(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 11:32 pm, Fairfield Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Hempstead Avenue for a report of a possible burglary in progress.

Responding officers located the homeowner in a physical altercation with 20-year-old Jose Perez-Rojas. Officers detained Perez-Rojas and learned that more subjects had fled the area prior to police arrival.

An investigation found that Perez-Rojas and other subjects forced entry into the home in an attempt to steal items from the homeowner. After the subjects forced the door open, the homeowner and his dog engaged in a physical struggle with them.

Perez-Rojas has been charged with Robbery in the Second Degree, and Conspiracy.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Fairfield Police at 641-472-4176.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Direct Access replaces Rule 25 to become the only substance recovery service
RPD discusses recent violent crimes and shootings
RPD discusses recent violent crimes and shootings
Just over 1300 children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Iowa, parents claim hesitancy
Just over 1300 children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Iowa, parents claim hesitancy
Sen. Grassley in Northwood, Darian Leddy reports
Emmetsburg head coach Briar Rowley and ELC head coach Lee Evans discuss their region playoff...
Emmetsburg-ELC matchup brings former player, coach together