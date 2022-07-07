Isolated to scattered showers, tstorms today ahead of quieter, comfortable weekend

Isolated to scattered showers are expected in the area today and tonight, but quieter more comfortable weather conditions return just in time for the weekend.

Today will be on the cloudier side with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the first half of the day. Any isolated showers or thunderstorms will be rather short-lived with minimal rain totals associated with them. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s, but humidity will be sticking around so it will continue to feel sticky outside despite the rather pleasant temperatures.

Tonight will remain cloudy as isolated showers grow, becoming more scattered across the area with thunderstorms mixed in. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours. By 11:59 pm tonight, rainfall totals are projected to reach up to half an inch in some areas. The highest totals will stick to southwestern Minnesota with up to three-quarters of an inch possible. These heavier totals will coincide with where the thunderstorms move through the area.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into early tomorrow morning before clearing out making way for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will remain pleasant in the low to mid-80s, and humidity will also start to dwindle down a bit, becoming less sticky and more comfortable. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tomorrow night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, comfortable dew points (not nearly as sticky feeling outside), and pleasant highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunshine will be prominent throughout the day before clouds move in late overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be on the cloudy side with more showers and thunderstorms expected in the area. We are keeping an eye on Sunday as these showers and thunderstorms are associated with the passage of a cold front. This typically leads to strong to severe storms along and just ahead of the cold front. Temperatures on Sunday will be the hottest of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees, humidity will also ramp back up ahead of the cold front that is projected to move through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area through the day and into the overnight hours before clearing out Monday morning.

The cold front won’t, unfortunately, drop temperatures too much as they are likely to stay in the 80s through next week; however, the cold front will take away a lot of the humidity in the area, making way for more comfortable conditions with pleasant temperatures throughout next week.

Next week we are looking at more seasonal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s along with plenty of sunshine and little to no rain expected throughout the week. Temperatures will start to gradually heat back up into the upper 80s by next weekend.

