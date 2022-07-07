Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Livestock shows in full swing at Winona County fair

Brooke Caltreaux
Brooke Caltreaux(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. Charles, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County fair kicked off its second day with 4-H Club participants showcasing their livestock.

Beef cattle were the first to show at 8 a.m. Thursday.

4-H member Brooke Calteaux, 17, has been showing Red Angus cattle for the past seven years.

She became interested in it when her father purchased some cows for their farm.

“I fell in love with it,” Calteaux said. “My favorite part is seeing the little kids come up to you and ask if they can pet your calf or your cow. They come up and they pet it and their face just lights up and you see their excitement.”

Calteaux won first place for her cow-calf pair.

Winona County Dairy Princess Katie Ketchum has been showing dairy cows since she was 3-years-old.

Her family owns a dairy farm just outside of Lewiston. She said showing livestock teaches children early on valuable life skills.

“It just keeps getting more fun, the older you get,” she said. “To train your cow, you need a lot of patience, because cows don’t always do what you want them to do. This teaches you how to be responsible.”

She said she’s honored to be the Dairy Princess.

“I absolutely love promoting the dairy industry and all dairy has offered me in my life,” Ketchum said. “I definitely feel like it’s a way for me to give back, but it’s also a way for me to connect with consumers and explain to them where their dairy products come from and why dairy is so good. It’s nutritious, it’s delicious.”

She said the dairy community is close and takes care of each other.

“There is always someone ready to help,” she said.

Goats, sheep, lambs and dairy steer were also shown Thursday. The dairy cattle will be shown on Friday.

The fair runs through Sunday, July 10.

Click here for more information and a schedule.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Direct Access replaces Rule 25 to become the only substance recovery service
RPD discusses recent violent crimes and shootings
RPD discusses recent violent crimes and shootings
Just over 1300 children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Iowa, parents claim hesitancy
Just over 1300 children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Iowa, parents claim hesitancy
Sen. Grassley in Northwood, Darian Leddy reports
Emmetsburg head coach Briar Rowley and ELC head coach Lee Evans discuss their region playoff...
Emmetsburg-ELC matchup brings former player, coach together