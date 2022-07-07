Your Photos
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary around 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, on the 600 block of Prairie Rose Trail.

Authorities say an undisclosed amount of money was taken and video of the suspects were captured on home surveillance video.

The suspects were both wearing a black t-shirt with writing on it. One wore a red baseball style hat, blue jean shorts, white gloves and black tennis shoes. The second suspect wore blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes, a tan hat with checker design and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

