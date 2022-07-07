Minnesota agencies reporting increase in fentanyl seizures in 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force has seen a substantial increase in seizures of the opioid Fentanyl in the last year.

“I would say last year in 2021 we seized maybe half a dozen of these fentanyl pills and this year, as of today, we are at 2,200, just in this task force area,” Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said.

The drug has been seen in various amounts in large quantities from hundreds to thousands when captured from distributors. Sometimes alone and sometimes with other drugs like cocaine and marijuana.

“All of the heroin we dealt with had fentanyl in it and now people are skipping the heroin and going right to fentanyl,” Wersal said.

One potential reason for the increase in the occurrence of these pills is the high-profit levels the distributors are seeing. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force has reports of the pills being purchased for a dollar or two per pill in a southern state like Arizona and then being resold in Minnesota for $15 to $35 per pill.

Although the drug is newer to some task forces they emphasize the danger of the drug, and just how easy it is to overdose on the pill.

“Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, which is heroin,” Wersal said.

Another reason why the drug is so dangerous is that they are not made in an accredited laboratory. According to Wersal, the production comes from the Mexican Drug Cartels because doctors are not prescribing the oxycodone drug as much.

“We don’t know how much fentanyl is in each pill the there’s no way the customer knows how much is in each pill,” Wersal said.

Wersal says it’s important to watch out for these pills, especially if someone you know has an opioid addiction to pay attention to what they are taking and get them help.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.