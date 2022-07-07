MN DOT: Pay attention, slow down in work zones

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MN Dot reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones after one of their trucks was rear-ended by a semi on I-90 Wednesday.

These photos show the aftermath of a recent crash on I-90 when a semi driver was cited for rear-ending a MnDOT maintenance vehicle.

Both drivers were injured and MN DOT says it could have been much worse without the attenuator mounted on the back of the truck to reduce the force of the impact.

MN DOT is asking drivers to help keep our crews safe by slowing down, moving over and paying attention every time you drive in a work zone.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.