New Infant Development Center opens as a part of Cultivate Mankato

The Infant Developmental Center opens on July 11.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cultivate Mankato will open a new site to expand their infant program.

The new site is called the Infant Developmental Center and it opens on July 11.

Its located inside of the Christ the King building, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital and Mankato Clinic.

Some features to the new location include large rooms, an on-site kitchen, safe furniture, developmental toys, and an “at-home” aesthetic.

The expanded site will have 50 open infant spots for either full time or part time care.

“And we know its a need of the Mankato community- to have more infant care. So, when this opportunity came up to expand into this location, we really wanted to focus just on infants,” founder and director of Cultivate Mankato Candice Deal-Bartell said.

Cultivate Mankato’s original site will continue their current programs, and the Infant Development Center assists children 16 weeks to 16 months.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

