‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Alexander Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season. (WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A crew member from the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting said.

According to WCSC, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Alexander Jennings, 22, died around 3:15 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleson County Sheriff’s Office said Jennings was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the area then hit again by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

The casting company said on Facebook that Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

