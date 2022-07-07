Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say

The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who...
The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who hit her with a chair.(WWBT)
By WWBT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia are investigating an incident where a person shot at a panhandler.

The Richmond Police Department reports the situation started when a male panhandler asked a woman for money on Thursday. When the woman declined, the man picked up a chair and hit her with it.

Police said the woman pulled out a gun and started shooting as he ran away, as reported by WWBT.

According to the department, the woman took off from the scene but was later pulled over by a Virginia Commonwealth University police officer.

Authorities said they were initially unsure if the man was injured as there were no injury reports from area hospitals after the incident.

Police did not immediately identify the woman involved but said charges were pending.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud