Scattered storms through tonight, more comfortable Friday & Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this afternoon and tonight. While the threat for severe storms is low, storms will be slow moving and will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall. Much more comfortable weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Heat and humidity will return on Sunday and that will help fuel a few strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. As I mentioned earlier, the atmospheric environment is not suitable for severe storms, but storms that do develop will be slow moving and will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of 2 or more inches. Everything will end this evening as the front producing the storms moves to our south and we lose energy from the sun.

Behind the front, we will get a little bit of a break from the heat and humidity. Friday and Saturday look absolutely fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. While we will be mostly dry, an isolated shower or thundershower could pop up at some point.

Heat and humidity will return on Sunday and that will fuel another chance of thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. This time around things look a little better for possible severe weather. Keep that in mind and stay weather aware on Sunday. After this system moves out, we are headed into a long-lasting dry period that will take us through most of next week.

