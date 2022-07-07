Sen. Grassley tours Northeast Iowa for annual 99 county tour

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is making his way around the state for his annual 99 county meetings across Iowa. On the tour, he’s talking about the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law and how the money is being allocated for improvements in Iowa.

Thursday, he made several stops, one in Northwood, Iowa.

Community members were invited to the school’s new activity center to talk with Senator Grassley about some of their concerns with the federal government.

Senator Grassley says the main three issues brought up at town meetings are inflation, border policy and fuel prices.

At Thursday’s meeting, a number of folks brought up prices of ethanol, something Grassley is a big supporter of. Grassley says the rise in prices is on the Biden Administration.

“We’ve got oil here in our own country that they’re kind of depressing productions by saying we’re not going to drill on federal land. We’re not going to build pipelines. We’re going to put more regulations on fracking. We’re not going to own any energy companies,” he said. “That’s the reason gas prices have shot up $2 more than they were a year ago. The President wants us to blame Putin, but Putin’s not the blame for it. Well, maybe 20 cents of the $2, but the rest of it is all this bad energy policy is the Biden Administration, and if you want to get the price of gas down, just reverse those policies,” he said.

Senator Grassley also visited the Mason City Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Chamber members say community members brought up similar concerns as well as issues with worker attraction and retention for local businesses.

