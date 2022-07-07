Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tractor trailer collides with smaller vehicle in St. Peter

An accident occurred earlier this morning near the hospital between North Sunrise Drive and Dodd Avenue in St. Peter.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - An accident occurred earlier this morning near the hospital between North Sunrise Drive and Dodd Avenue.

A red and gray tractor trailer collided with a smaller silver car, resulting in the deploying of airbags as well as the closing of Dodd Avenue until the accident could be cleared.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects
MN DOT: Pay attention, slow down in work zones
MN DOT: Pay attention, slow down in work zones
MN DOT: Pay attention, slow down in work zones