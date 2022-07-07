Tractor trailer collides with smaller vehicle in St. Peter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - An accident occurred earlier this morning near the hospital between North Sunrise Drive and Dodd Avenue.
A red and gray tractor trailer collided with a smaller silver car, resulting in the deploying of airbags as well as the closing of Dodd Avenue until the accident could be cleared.
No further information has been released.
