Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vandals deface pregnancy center in Minnesota

St Paul BIrthright
St Paul BIrthright(St. Paul Birthright Facebook)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (WWSB) - Police in Saint Paul Minnesota say a pregnancy center was vandalized Tuesday July 5.

Birthright St. Paul posted pictures of the damage on its Facebook page.

In addition to breaking windows, vandals sprayed graffiti that included “Abort America” and “Jane’s Revenge.” A volunteer for the center says it counsels women in unplanned pregnancies and is not a political group.

Birthright was founded in Canada in 1968 and provides confidential services to pregnant women in crisis.

It is believed the vandals did not understand birthright’s mission, which does not oppose abortion.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin faces future in federal prison for Floyd’s death
FILE - The high number of applicants for hero pay in Minnesota could translate into smaller...
High number of applicants could shrink Minnesota’s hero pay
This event has taken a two-year hiatus, but is back in Worthington for the first time since 2014
Worthington to host Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener
Worthington to host Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener