WATCH: Firefighters rescue woman trapped under public transit bus

A woman was rescued from under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The Stamford Fire Department posted video of the incident.
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Firefighters in Connecticut rescued a woman who was trapped under a public transit bus on Tuesday.

The Stamford Fire Department says they received multiple 911 calls about a woman who had been struck by a bus at an intersection.

Callers reported that she became trapped under it, according to WFSB.

The fire department dispatched several crews, including a ladder company. Stamford police and EMS were also called to the scene.

The first firefighters arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and confirmed that the woman was trapped under the front axle of a tandem-style CT Transit bus. The woman was conscious, alert and able to talk with firefighters.

First responders immediately began a difficult extrication process that involved stabilization of the bus and lifting it using high-pressured air bags.

The woman was safely removed from under the bus in less than 10 minutes. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital for her injuries.

Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said the rescue was a “valiant and flawless effort” by first responders, demonstrating their talents and capabilities.

“Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious,” Palmer said.

Stamford police are investigating.

