Worthington to host Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says Nobles County will be hosting this year’s event.

There will be presentations, and a group hunting session followed by a dinner.

This event has taken a two-year hiatus but is back in Worthington for the first time since 2014.

“Nobles County has a lot to offer in terms of relationships between conservation and agriculture. A real diverse county and community in Worthington and just a lot of great pheasants out here,” said Scott Roemhildt, director of Minnesota’s southern region at the DNR.

6,600 acres of state-owned public hunting land will welcome pheasant hunters from October 14-15.

