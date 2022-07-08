Authorities ask community members to stay vigilant during North Mankato Fun Days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this year’s Independence Day, parades took place all over the country, yet in Highland Park, Illinois, seven lives were lost, and many others were injured by a gunman.

The shooting has local authorities on high alert when it comes to large crowds.

In North Mankato, Police Chief Ross Gullickson talks about safety and security plans to keep everyone safe in large gatherings such as the upcoming Fun Days parade.

He says North Mankato Fun Days are usually an “all hands on deck” event, explaining that every member of the police department and every member of the volunteer fire department are working throughout the course of the event.

”We are always concerned about issues that might happen, whether it be something as routine as a medical emergency up to an active violent threat. And since Fun Days has been the same playbook, if you will, over the course of the several years, our staff are very well versed on where to stage our resource sources to effectively respond to any host of instances that may happen,” Gullickson explained.

As more events and parades take place and as crowds keep growing, authorities say it is important to always stay vigilant.

“That safety and security is the responsibility of everybody, not just the police,” Gullickson added. “Fun Days is attended by literally thousands of people and that’s a lot of eyes and ears and a tremendous force multiplier when it comes to looking for suspicious activity, watching out for one another and keeping people safe.”

During Fun Days, which runs now through Sunday, North Mankato police officers are joined by partner agencies such as the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance services and volunteers.

