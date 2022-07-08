Your Photos
Blue Earth County ranks as Minnesota’s youngest median age county

Blue Earth County ranks as Minnesota's youngest median age county
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth county feels a lot younger thanks to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the data, Blue Earth county is the youngest Minnesotan county with a median age at 31.6 years.

“I’m actually just a little surprised at how young we came out in the census. We do know that elderly are moving to this community for medical services and senior housing and all sorts of things,” county administrator Bob Meyer said.

The census is taken every ten years on April 1, when school is in session, which may impact the county’s stats.

“I think clearly the number of post-secondary education facilities we have here, like the colleges and universities, obviously draw in a younger population,” Meyer said.

More importantly, the data is reflective of the county’s growing communities.

“Families are coming here, raising their families and there are employment opportunities that are drawing people into our communities,” Meyer added.

And it shows that Blue Earth county has the ability to build a stronger labor force.

“Having people that are at a working age, it continues to provide a workforce for our employers. And it keeps our community viable and vibrant,” Meyer said.

