Comfortable conditions expected this weekend ahead of severe threat Sunday

Humidity and temperatures will be rather comfortable through the weekend until they ramp back up by Sunday ahead of a cold front that is projected to move through and bring a threat of strong to severe storms.

Temperatures through today and Saturday will remain pleasant in the low to mid-80s. We will see a nice mix of cloudy skies and sunshine as we continue through the day today. What makes it more comfortable is not just the pleasant temperatures, but the drop in humidity we are expecting as well, this means it will not be nearly as sticky or soupy feeling outside.

Showers and thunderstorms moved through portions of the area late yesterday afternoon into this morning, some areas are still seeing some scattered showers this morning. These scattered showers will gradually clear out of the area, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible once the scattered showers clear out through the morning hours. The isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will be mixed in throughout the afternoon today, clearing out by this evening. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, but more east of Mankato, mainly between the Twin Cities and Rochester.

Tomorrow will be on the drier side with little to no rain/isolated chances expected. We are also looking at more sunshine through the day tomorrow with highs hovering in the mid-80s and less humidity. Tomorrow will be the best day of the weekend. Clouds will gradually take over by Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be on the cloudy but hot and humid side with temperatures rising into the low 90s by the afternoon hours. A cold front is projected to move through portions of Minnesota. The passage of the cold front could bring some strong to severe storms to portions of the area through the afternoon and overnight hours as we head into Monday. The good news is, the cold front will take away the humidity again and keep temperatures in the mid-80s for the first half of next week.

Next week will start off seasonal with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine is expected to start returning by Monday afternoon after any morning lingering showers and clouds dissipate. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s through the first half of next week with mostly sunny skies, but by the end of next week, we will see a rise in temperatures, rising above average, with highs in the low 90s. Humidity is also likely to ramp back up as temperatures increase into the 90s by next weekend. We are looking at more sunshine than cloud coverage with little to no rain mixed in throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.