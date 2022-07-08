Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Disaster declaration approved for Minnesota

(FILE) A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house,...
(FILE) A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.(David Joles | David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEYC) - President Biden has declared a major disaster in Minnesota following severe weather in May.

Federal assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from May 8 to May 13.

Counties eligible for assistance include Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

FILE - Court
Faribault man charged with murder after road-rage incident
More comfortable conditions welcome the weekend ahead of severe weather threat on Sunday
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 7-8-22 - clipped version
From bars to barbershop: How one Mankato man turned his life around
From bars to barbershop: How one Mankato man turned his life around
From bars to barbershop: How one Mankato man turned his life around