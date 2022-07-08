Your Photos
Faribault man charged with murder after road-rage incident

FILE - Court
FILE - Court(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Faribault man faces murder charges after an alleged road rage incident that turned fatal.

The incident happened on June 27th near Dundas. 52 year old Leslie Shawn Sanders of Faribault is accused of hitting the victim’s vehicle as he passed it. According to the Rice county attorney’s office, Sanders eventually got out of his truck and approached the victim and starting punching him in the face. Officials say that victim, 79 year old Larry Myers, was taken to the local hospital and later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a significant brain injury and put on life support. He was taken off life support Wednesday.

Sanders was initially charged with first degree assault. He now awaits arraignment on the newly added murder charge and one count of third-degree assault in addition to the prior assault charge.

Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

