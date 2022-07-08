Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo teaching kids responsibility within agricultures

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - For Grace Arthur showing her livestock has been a passion since she was eight years old.

“Been a long ride with him as well, but I really like being out in the showroom and getting him propped up and looking good,” participant at the Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo Grace Arthur explained.

That’s exactly what Arthur did at the Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo where she took home the lightweight division.

“I don’t have any expectations when going into the ring. Whatever happens happens,” Arthur stated.

The livestock expo is a phenomenal way for kids like Arthur to learn the responsibility of taking care of an animal.

“A few days before the show, we take all of the wool off and then we fit his legs so they are all looking nice and pretty. On show days, we wash them and brush out their legs to make them look all clean,” Arthur remarked.

That is something that cattle shower Drew Revier can agree with.

“Taking my show cattle from start to finish. Seeing the progress and change over time. Not only with me, but also with my show animal,” participant at the Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo Drew Revier said.

Especially since it’s in his blood.

“My grandpa showed and then my great grandpa showed. Well, its almost probably well I am not sure if my great great grandparents did, but it has been in my family for quite awhile,” Revier continued.

Arthur and Revier have been coming to the expo since it’s infancy just three years ago.

“Anytime you can get your animals out before fairs, state fair or any nationals. Is a really good way to get out and get you ready and your animal ready,” Arthur stated.

“I get to see all of my friends and it’s just a great grouping for all of us livestock people,” Revier explained.

The expo is held at the Jackson and Martin County Fairgrounds and for four days hundreds of 4-H and FFA members within the state will show their cattle, swine, sheep, lamb, goats and rabbits.

