A nice start to the weekend; hot and muggy with storms possible Sunday

Other than a couple of random, isolated thundershowers, we are kicking off the big North Mankato Fun Days weekend with some fantastic weather. Saturday will be sunny and comfortable, but the heat and humidity will return on Sunday, fueling a few strong thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night. After the weekend, we’re headed into a lengthy dry period that could last through most of next week.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy and still muggy with highs in the mid 80s. A few random, isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not likely. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday is going to be a great day. There will be lots of sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s.

As our next system approaches from the west, heat, humidity and the wind will climb. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and much more humid with highs in the low 90s. The heat and humidity will fuel scattered thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night. Some storms could be severe, so be weather aware on Sunday.

Depending on the timing of the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms could linger into Monday morning. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop. Long range models hint that we will stay dry through most of next week and beyond.

