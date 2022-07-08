Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

A nice start to the weekend; hot and muggy with storms possible Sunday

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Other than a couple of random, isolated thundershowers, we are kicking off the big North Mankato Fun Days weekend with some fantastic weather. Saturday will be sunny and comfortable, but the heat and humidity will return on Sunday, fueling a few strong thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night. After the weekend, we’re headed into a lengthy dry period that could last through most of next week.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy and still muggy with highs in the mid 80s. A few random, isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not likely. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday is going to be a great day. There will be lots of sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s.

As our next system approaches from the west, heat, humidity and the wind will climb. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and much more humid with highs in the low 90s. The heat and humidity will fuel scattered thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night. Some storms could be severe, so be weather aware on Sunday.

Depending on the timing of the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms could linger into Monday morning. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop. Long range models hint that we will stay dry through most of next week and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

CoCoRaHS rain reports from July 8, 2022. We need volunteers to fill the blank spots with more...
We need your help: Consider becoming a weather observer
More comfortable conditions welcome the weekend ahead of severe weather threat on Sunday
Comfortable conditions expected this weekend ahead of severe threat Sunday
KEYC Weather
Scattered storms through tonight, more comfortable Friday & Saturday
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update