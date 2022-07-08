Pick of the Litter: Hope, Muffin Top, Lil’ Grey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is a bonded trio.
Hope, Muffin Top and Lil’ Grey are three senior felines that have spent their whole lives together.
They enjoy napping and cuddling in the sunshine.
They’re looking for a forever home that can accommodate them all so they can stay together for the rest of their days.
Anyone interested in adopting from BENCHS is encouraged to call (507) 625-6373 or visit www.BENCHS.org.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.