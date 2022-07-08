Pick of the Litter: Hope, Muffin Top, Lil’ Grey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is a bonded trio.

Hope, Muffin Top and Lil’ Grey are three senior felines that have spent their whole lives together.

They enjoy napping and cuddling in the sunshine.

They’re looking for a forever home that can accommodate them all so they can stay together for the rest of their days.

Anyone interested in adopting from BENCHS is encouraged to call (507) 625-6373 or visit www.BENCHS.org.

