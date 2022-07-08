Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the Litter: Hope, Muffin Top, Lil’ Grey

Pick of the Litter: Hope, Muffin Top, Lil' Grey
Pick of the Litter: Hope, Muffin Top, Lil' Grey(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is a bonded trio.

Hope, Muffin Top and Lil’ Grey are three senior felines that have spent their whole lives together.

They enjoy napping and cuddling in the sunshine.

They’re looking for a forever home that can accommodate them all so they can stay together for the rest of their days.

Anyone interested in adopting from BENCHS is encouraged to call (507) 625-6373 or visit www.BENCHS.org.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Pick of the litter: Boomer
Authorities in Storm Lake, IA remove 50 cats from home
Northwest Iowa family gets their dog back after he gets stuck in drain pipe
A family gets their dog back after he got stuck in a drain pipe.
Northwest Iowa family gets their dog back after he gets stuck in drain pipe