VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay

A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon in Yaquina Bay over the weekend.

KPTV reports Nick Johnson shared a video showing the octopus caught on a crab pot as the crabs were being hauled onto a boat.

The fishermen said they freed the octopus from the crab pot and released it back into the ocean.

According to National Geographic, giant Pacific octopuses grow bigger and live longer than any other octopus species. They are also reportedly found in coastal waters that include Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Japan.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

