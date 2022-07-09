Mankato family hosts a celebration of life for Amy Baker

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside the Morson Ario, a silent auction, raffle, and celebration of life was held for Amy Baker.

“It’s been overwhelming for us. And to know how much Amy was loved and how much Amy loved everyone else brings us joy,” Amy Baker’s mother and event organizer Sherry Baker said.

Last year, the mother of two stayed in a hospital multiple times after contracting Covid-19 twice. She fought for her life, and lived with severe health complications.

In February, Baker had open-heart surgery and a liver transplant, where she donated her liver to save another life.

“Amy was a very loving, caring person who cared deeply about everyone,” Sherry Baker said.

In May, Baker lost her fight after liver transplant complications. She was only 44 years old.

“So, we are doing the benefit in her honor and carrying her memories through everyone else,” Sherry Baker said.

Baker’s eight-year-old daughter, Abby, held her mom and best friend for the last time on Mother’s Day.

Abby continues to point to the sky when people ask her where her mom went.

“Up there in heaven. No, actually, she’s right here. My hero, my angel, my mommy, I can do hard deeds,” eight-year-old Abigail Baker said.

The Baker family hosted a silent auction and raffle to rally the community together. All money raised will go to Baker’s children, Austin and Abby, for on-going care. Family, friends, and even Baker’s favorite Minnesota band, the Fat City All Stars, came to remember her life.

“We’re happy to be a part of a celebration of life and its really awesome to see members of the community supporting one another, and celebrating Amy’s life,” Fat City All Stars band member Branden Saulsbury said.

Even though Baker has moved on, she left behind her own gift to the world: her children and loving memories.

Her loved ones say she’s a hero.

“Amy will be missed by a lot of people. Amy took pride in everything she did. We would just like them to keep her memory going,” Sherry Baker said.

Baker created The Blessing Tree foundation in 2018, which works to provide for single-parent homes. Her family will continue the organization in her honor.

