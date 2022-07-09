Severe storms possible Sunday

Sunday, we are looking at the possibility of some scattered storms, some of which may be strong to severe.

Today, we’re seeing temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Tonight, we can expect a low of 68 degrees, with partly cloudy skies and southeast wind around 5-10mph.

Tomorrow, we will warm up a bit. We’re expecting a high temperature of 90 degrees, with heat index values up to 96 degrees. It will also be very humid. Along with the heat and humidity, it will also be quite windy. Winds will be coming from the south around 10-20mph, with wind gusts up to 30mph.

Tomorrow morning, we may see some scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder. Later in the afternoon, however, is when we could see those strong to severe storms. We are under a slight risk of severe weather, with main threats including large hail and damaging winds. A tornado is possible as well. Make sure to stay weather aware by using a weather radio or checking your KEYC Weather app for updates.

Monday morning, we may see some lingering showers or thunderstorms, followed by sunshine and temperatures in the 80s for most of this upcoming week.

