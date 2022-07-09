Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in HBO’s landmark series “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 79.

Sirico’s brother, Robert, and his “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli both announced his death on social media Friday.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” Robert Sirico wrote on Facebook. “Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.”

On Instagram, Imperioli wrote:

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Beyond “The Sopranos,” Sirico had a long career in film and television stretching back to the ‘70s, with acting credits including roles in Martin Scorsese’s classic “Goodfellas,” several Woody Allen films – including “Mighty Aphrodite” and “Bullets over Broadway” – and “Family Guy.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel for 8 hours
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some...
Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city