Fastpitch Classic: Cardinal Power 18U finishes in third place

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cardinal Power Fastpitch Association hosted its annual Cardinal Power Fastpitch Classic at various sites in Fairmont on July 9-10, including Cardinal Park, Hands Park and Winnebago Diamonds.

On Saturday, the Cardinal Power 18U team defeated The Outkasts to advance to a third round match up against Buffalo. Fairmont held a 2-run lead through three innings, but had trouble holding off Buffalo from there. Buffalo eventually took down Fairmont 10-2 in five innings.

Later in the tournament, Fairmont clashed with Nicollet in a third-place championship game where Cardinal Power won 3-2 to win the No. 3 crown.

