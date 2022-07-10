Fastpitch Classic: Cardinal Power 18U finishes in third place

FARIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cardinal Power Fastpitch Association hosted its annual Cardinal Power Fastpitch Classic at various sites in Fairmont on July 9-10, including Cardinal Park, Hands Park and Winnebago Diamonds.

On Saturday, the Cardinal Power 18U team defeated The Outkasts to advance to a third round match up against Buffalo. Fairmont held a 2-run lead through three innings, but had trouble holding off Buffalo from there. Buffalo eventually took down Fairmont 10-2 in five innings.

Later in the tournament, Fairmont clashed with Nicollet in a third-place championship game where Cardinal Power won 3-2 to win the No. 3 crown.

