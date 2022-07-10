MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Dork Den celebrates 10 years of business all throughout July.

The Dork Den first opened on July 2, 2012.

The store sells table-top, card and roleplaying games, as well as comics.

The first 10-year community celebration was a Magic the Gathering event on July 9.

Co-owner Joe Huber says the store is his way of sharing and continuing his love of the gaming-hobbies with the Mankato community.

The biggest event of the anniversary is the upcoming board-game convention.

“All day next Saturday, July 16, we’ll be running board games. There’s some scheduled events, there’s gonna be tables for open play- just come in, sit down and play with your friends. It should be a good event,” co-owner of Dork Den Joe Huber said.

Every week for their 10-year celebration, the Dork Den will host gaming events and specials for everything they sell, like Pokémon, Magic the Gathering, Warhammer 40,000, and other board games.

