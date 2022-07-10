Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township.

Authorities said the person who called them to report the incident was traveling on Lake Alice Road when the crash was discovered.

Deputies then located an OHV that had lost control on the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a large oak tree, and caught fire.

They found a deceased 23-year-old male inside the vehicle.

An official said their initial investigation indicates that the man was operating the OHV alone during the previous evening, with the crash occurring sometime after midnight.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.

