Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

The restaurant will remain closed until the owner can hire new staff. (KSNV, UNSOURCED CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A bakery-style restaurant in Las Vegas is closed after all of its employees walked off the job. They say their first checks after working two weeks bounced.

Things got ugly Saturday afternoon between employees and the owner of Bread Factory at Tivoli Village. The restaurant has been open for less than a month, and already employees say their first checks bounced July 5.

“I wasn’t the only one in the negative. The cook was negative $1,000. There was a baker negative $300. Everyone was reaching negatives because we had this money that we earned that just got bounced,” employee Melanie Pilar said.

Pilar and another employee, Precious Lopez, say the restaurant owner, Sungwon Kim, didn’t seem eager to make things right.

“He was like, ‘I don’t understand why you guys can’t wait until tomorrow. It’s just one day.’ And I explained to him, ‘Why we should wait when this was money owed to us for the 80-plus hours we all worked for you guys?’” Lopez said.

The employees say it took all eight of them threatening to walk out for Kim and his attorney to show up with cash, but still, they say he tried to short them.

Lopez, who was promoted to manager, says she saw red flags weeks ago.

“He said the rent here was $20,000 dollars, his utilities were $3,000 and because he’s not making enough money, it was my job to just fire all his people,” she said.

Kim blames the checks bouncing on another manager who failed to make a bank deposit before leaving the country.

The restaurant will remain closed until the employees can be replaced.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

The restaurant will remain closed until the owner can hire new staff.
Employees walk off job, close restaurant when 1st paychecks bounce
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon
Pet Expo hosts National Kitten Day and more pet events in July
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19