Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Another successful year for ECHO Food Shelf & Pile It On

Volunteers collect donations for the ECHO Food Shelf at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade on...
Volunteers collect donations for the ECHO Food Shelf at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade on Saturday, July 9, 2022.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was another successful year of collecting donations for the ECHO food shelf at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade on Saturday.

Volunteers collected $2,026 in cash donations and 1,498 pounds of non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf.

Many members of Target, KEYC News Now, Radio Mankato, the ECHO Food Shelf board, and Snell Motors collected donations during the parade.

The Pile It On tradition started in 1993 and over the years has collected over 82,000 pounds of non-perishable items and over $57,000 in cash donations.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

FILE - Court
Minn. judge strikes down many state abortion restrictions
Drew Nester walks out for his opening run of the qualifying round of American Ninja Warrior
National Guard combat medic competes on American Ninja Warrior
South Central MN Food Recovery
Food Recovery group gets grant to expand operations
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals