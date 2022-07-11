Another successful year for ECHO Food Shelf & Pile It On

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was another successful year of collecting donations for the ECHO food shelf at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade on Saturday.

Volunteers collected $2,026 in cash donations and 1,498 pounds of non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf.

Many members of Target, KEYC News Now, Radio Mankato, the ECHO Food Shelf board, and Snell Motors collected donations during the parade.

The Pile It On tradition started in 1993 and over the years has collected over 82,000 pounds of non-perishable items and over $57,000 in cash donations.

