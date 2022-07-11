Comfortable conditions stick around ahead of hot, humid weekend

Comfortable conditions will stick around through the week with highs in the low to mid-80s, but hot and humid conditions return by this coming weekend.

Today will start off on the cloudy side with light showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be rather comfortable with highs projected to hover in the low-80s across the area. Some portions of the area may see the mid-80s by this afternoon. Temperatures will start to rise more when showers and thunderstorms clear, allowing for some sunshine to return to the area by the later afternoon hours today. Showers will be on the lighter side with a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain possible. We will see gradual clearing through the afternoon today with mostly clear skies on the way for tonight. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s as humidity follows.

Tuesday will be pleasant but breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Despite mostly sunny skies, a few isolated showers are possible in areas along the Minnesota/ Iowa border and in northern Iowa. Rain totals will be very minimal as not a lot of rain is expected with these possible isolated showers. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be wonderful with little to no humidity mixed with highs in the mid-80s. Skies will remain clear as conditions remain comfortable with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny but temperatures and humidity will start to spike by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper-80 and low-90s with dew points in the upper-60s and low-70s, which means it is going to be soupy feeling with sticky conditions. Skies will remain clear with quiet conditions as temperatures dip into the low-70s by Friday morning.

This weekend will be hot and humid with highs hovering in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s and dew points around the 70-degree mark. This means it’s not only going to be toasty with the temperatures but very sticky/humid outside as well. With humidity spiking along with temperatures, we may see heat indices in the upper-90s and low-100s in portions of the area throughout the weekend, and possibly the start of next week as well.

Rain chances will remain relatively low with our most promising rain chance coming in on Friday with light scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

By Saturday we will return to mostly sunny skies despite a few isolated shower chances possible with highs in the upper-80s. Sunday will remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and more isolated shower chances possible.

Next week will start off with plenty of sunshine, temperatures remaining hot, and humidity sticking around. Highs will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and minimal rain chances mixed in. Heat and humidity will stick around as we make our way into the end of next week and next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.