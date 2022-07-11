‘Crazy’ year for Austin Schulfer brings him one step closer to MLB

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WSAW) - It’s been quite the year for SPASH grad Austin Schulfer. He’ll even admit it himself.

“It’s been a little bit of a crazier year for me,” said Schulfer. “I got to throw in some Big League spring training games this year. Obviously, facing big leaguers and guys who are ready to be in the big leagues is a big step and a big difference.”

It’s experiences like facing Red Sox star Bobby Dalbec in Spring Training that have made this year so special for the Plover native. A member of the Minnesota Twins organization since 2018, Schulfer has continued to excel as the competition has gotten stronger.

In Double-A Wichita this year, Schulfer owned a remarkable 0.39 ERA in 15 appearances. This all comes in Schulfer’s first year as a relief pitcher. His play soon earned him a phone call.

“Our manager Ramon called me in the morning and was like, ‘Hey, you’re going to St. Paul. Congratulations!’ said Schulfer. “It was a crazy experience. I just had a suitcase, and all my stuff was back in Wichita, obviously I still had my locker there, my apartment still had all my stuff there.”

Despite not having many of his worldly possessions with him, Schulfer made the trek to the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins, the St. Paul Saints, just a stone’s throw from the big league ballpark.

“One of the head scouts for the Minnesota Twins in the Midwest texted me when I got to St. Paul like, ‘You’ve come a million miles since rookie ball, and when we drafted from UW-Milwaukee and back when I saw you in high school and all that stuff. You were a million miles away and now you’re 12 and a half miles away,” said Schulfer. “It was a really cool thing to think about.”

Now playing in the shadow of his future hopeful big league team, Schulfer’s continued to play at a high level with the Saints. In 12 appearances out of the bullpen, Schulfer occupies a 2.70 ERA and a save. Even with all the change surrounding him, Schulfer knew this was something he was ready for.

”It was something I could feel was coming, obviously that was my goal coming into they year,” said Schulfer.

Schulfer admits the competition only continues to get better. However, no matter who’s in the batter’s box against him, Schulfer’s mentality remains unchanged.

“There’s really that innate trust in yourself of, it’s the same game,” said Schulfer. “Whether it’s Aaron Judge in the box, or a guy who just got called up. It feels natural now,” said.

Schulfer says he plays the MLB dream day-by-day, knowing he’s ready for the challenge when it comes. Until then, he continues to play his style of game in St. Paul, always remembering where he came from.

“I still follow the Black Sox page on Facebook and stuff and I see pictures of Memorial Field,” said Schulfer. “I remember being on that stage and there’s a couple hundred people there and we’re playing Stevens Point, cross-town rival, biggest game of my life kind of thing. Now it’s normal to play in front of tens of thousands of people which is crazy to think about when you come back from it.”

