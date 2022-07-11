Florida man attempts to outrun deputies on John Deere lawnmower, sheriff says

HOLT, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man used a lawnmower in an attempt to outrun deputies who were trying to serve him warrants Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Dusty Mobley was ultimately tased by deputies while trying to make a getaway on a John Deere riding lawnmower.

Mobley was arrested and found to have a gun and a handcuff key on him, as well as a pipe with meth residue, deputies said.

He is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail. He was charged with grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear in court.

In January, deputies say Dusty Mobley dove into a swamp to avoid jail time. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

This is not the first time Mobley attempted a unique escape. According to the sheriff’s office, Mobley jumped into a swamp to avoid deputies trying to serve him warrants in January. During that incident, deputies said Mobley dove into a swamp after they tried to talk to him about a stolen boat worth $40,000.

Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived, but he dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Investigators said Mobley stole the boat by using heavy machinery to cut a hole in a metal building and access the boat a few days prior.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.