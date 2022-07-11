Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Food Recovery group gets grant to expand operations

South Central MN Food Recovery
South Central MN Food Recovery(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An organization that helps reduce food waste and creates ready-made meals has gotten a grant to help expand their operations.

South Central Minnesota Food Recovery received a grant from Blue Earth County, Brown, Nicollet, LeSueur and Waseca Statewide Health Improvement Partnerships to create and operate a food-safety certified space that volunteers can use for food processing and meal preparation.

The new space will be in Frost Plaza in Mankato and will focus on processing fresh vegetables and fruits into value-add items, like healthful ready-made meals.

SCMNFR was awarded an amount not to exceed $11,100.00. SHIP grants are reimbursed to the recipient for expenses incurred and require the recipient to contribute resources of at least 10% of the total project amount.

SCMNFR’s mission is to keep food from the landfill and create healthy ready-made meals for those in need throughout south-central Minnesota. From May to October 2021, SCMNFR made a total of 8,250 meals, or 11,674 servings of food, and is on track to surpass those numbers in 2022. Service providers and individuals pick up and distribute the fresh produce and meals throughout the region, including through Mayo Clinic Health System’s Food Rx program, ECHO Food Shelf, St. Peter Area Food Shelf, MY Place, the Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition, Safe Relations, and through events such as Love in Mankato and Juneteenth.

SHIP is a Minnesota-based program that works at the local level to support healthier communities by expanding opportunities for active living, healthy eating and commercial tobacco-free living and supporting well-being. This project aligns with SHIP’s mission to increase healthy eating through access to healthy foods.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
To celebrate, Pet Expo offered samples for cat-owners, free giveaways, and kittens to greet...
Pet Expo hosts National Kitten Day and more pet events in July
Co-owner Joe Huber says the store is his way of sharing and continuing his love of the...
Mankato’s Dork Den celebrates 10 years of business