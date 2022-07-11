Food Recovery group gets grant to expand operations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An organization that helps reduce food waste and creates ready-made meals has gotten a grant to help expand their operations.

South Central Minnesota Food Recovery received a grant from Blue Earth County, Brown, Nicollet, LeSueur and Waseca Statewide Health Improvement Partnerships to create and operate a food-safety certified space that volunteers can use for food processing and meal preparation.

The new space will be in Frost Plaza in Mankato and will focus on processing fresh vegetables and fruits into value-add items, like healthful ready-made meals.

SCMNFR was awarded an amount not to exceed $11,100.00. SHIP grants are reimbursed to the recipient for expenses incurred and require the recipient to contribute resources of at least 10% of the total project amount.

SCMNFR’s mission is to keep food from the landfill and create healthy ready-made meals for those in need throughout south-central Minnesota. From May to October 2021, SCMNFR made a total of 8,250 meals, or 11,674 servings of food, and is on track to surpass those numbers in 2022. Service providers and individuals pick up and distribute the fresh produce and meals throughout the region, including through Mayo Clinic Health System’s Food Rx program, ECHO Food Shelf, St. Peter Area Food Shelf, MY Place, the Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition, Safe Relations, and through events such as Love in Mankato and Juneteenth.

SHIP is a Minnesota-based program that works at the local level to support healthier communities by expanding opportunities for active living, healthy eating and commercial tobacco-free living and supporting well-being. This project aligns with SHIP’s mission to increase healthy eating through access to healthy foods.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.