Minnesota Wilderness assistant coach fired after allegedly soliciting sex

CLOQUET, MN -- The Minnesota Wilderness hockey team has fired an assistant coach accused of soliciting a 16-year-old boy for sexual relations.

The incident started gaining traction online Sunday night, hours after a group called Minnesota Predator Catchers posted a video that appears to show Brendan Phelps, 31, of Cloquet, showing up to a park in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

In the video Minnesota Predator Catchers’ recorded of their initial interaction at the park, they claim they had been posing as a 16-year-old boy and talking to Phelps online.

They say Phelps allegedly agreed to meet who he thought was the boy at the park.

CBS 3 confirmed the Sleepy Eye Police Department is investigating the allegations.

The Cloquet Police Department is also aware of the allegations.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said Monday once his department has more information, they will have the county prosecutor review the information for any possible charges.

Randall says, in Minnesota, the age of consent is 16 years old.

Phelps has also been banned from USA Hockey events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.