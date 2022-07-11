Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Wilderness assistant coach fired after allegedly soliciting sex

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN -- The Minnesota Wilderness hockey team has fired an assistant coach accused of soliciting a 16-year-old boy for sexual relations.

The incident started gaining traction online Sunday night, hours after a group called Minnesota Predator Catchers posted a video that appears to show Brendan Phelps, 31, of Cloquet, showing up to a park in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

In the video Minnesota Predator Catchers’ recorded of their initial interaction at the park, they claim they had been posing as a 16-year-old boy and talking to Phelps online.

They say Phelps allegedly agreed to meet who he thought was the boy at the park.

CBS 3 confirmed the Sleepy Eye Police Department is investigating the allegations.

The Cloquet Police Department is also aware of the allegations.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said Monday once his department has more information, they will have the county prosecutor review the information for any possible charges.

Randall says, in Minnesota, the age of consent is 16 years old.

Phelps has also been banned from USA Hockey events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

South Central MN Food Recovery
Food Recovery group gets grant to expand operations
Food Recovery group gets grant to expand operations
Volunteers collect donations for the ECHO Food Shelf at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade on...
Another successful year for ECHO Food Shelf & Pile It On
Another successful year for ECHO Food Shelf & Pile It On
Mayo Clinic now conducting monkeypox tests