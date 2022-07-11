Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Monday morning showers

Lingering showers followed by comfortable temperatures
KEYC News Now Weather
KEYC News Now Weather
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tomorrow morning, we can expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms, followed by a cooler and sunny week.

Tonight, most of the remaining severe weather remains to our north, however we may see a few more pop up showers or thunderstorms in the area These storms may have the potential to be strong or severe. Large hail as well as strong winds are possible. Tonight our low will be 71 degrees, with increasing clouds as we reach the early morning hours.

Tomorrow morning, we may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. But these will clear out around lunchtime, leaving us with comfortable temperatures in the 80s, low humidity, and some sunshine.

This comfortable and sunny trend will stick around for most of the week, with temperatures slowly increasing as we approach next weekend. Humidity will also climb, and we can expect the return of the heat and humidity late this week and into the weekend.

Our next rain chance may be late in the day Thursday, and the rain chance extends into Friday. It’s still a bit early to know the details. Meanwhile, enjoy your comfortable, summer-feeling week!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Sunday, we are looking at the possibility of some scattered storms, some of which may be strong...
Severe storms possible Sunday
KEYC Weather
A nice start to the weekend; hot and muggy with storms possible Sunday
CoCoRaHS rain reports from July 8, 2022. We need volunteers to fill the blank spots with more...
We need your help: Consider becoming a weather observer
KEYC Weather
KEYC Weekend Weather Forecast