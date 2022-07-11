Monday morning showers

Tomorrow morning, we can expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms, followed by a cooler and sunny week.

Tonight, most of the remaining severe weather remains to our north, however we may see a few more pop up showers or thunderstorms in the area These storms may have the potential to be strong or severe. Large hail as well as strong winds are possible. Tonight our low will be 71 degrees, with increasing clouds as we reach the early morning hours.

Tomorrow morning, we may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. But these will clear out around lunchtime, leaving us with comfortable temperatures in the 80s, low humidity, and some sunshine.

This comfortable and sunny trend will stick around for most of the week, with temperatures slowly increasing as we approach next weekend. Humidity will also climb, and we can expect the return of the heat and humidity late this week and into the weekend.

Our next rain chance may be late in the day Thursday, and the rain chance extends into Friday. It’s still a bit early to know the details. Meanwhile, enjoy your comfortable, summer-feeling week!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.