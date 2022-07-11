National Guard combat medic competes on American Ninja Warrior

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 21-year-old from the Quad Cities competed and qualified for the semi-finals on the latest season of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

A national guard combat medic doubles as a ninja when he’s home, Drew Nester does it all. When he’s not coaching the next generation of ninjas or serving our country, he’s running through makeshift courses to prepare him for what he hopes is a long career as an American Ninja Warrior.

Nicknamed the “Ninja Medic” due to his National Guard job as a combat medic, Nester has spent most of his life climbing on things and doing parkour.

“I’ve always been, since I was little and could walk, climbing on stuff,” Nester said. “That’s just always been a part of who I am. Probably because when I was little, I thought Spider-Man was the coolest person ever.”

Now, the 21-year-old Iowa native has accomplished something most people have never done: compete on American Ninja Warrior.

Nester has thought about being on American Ninja Warrior since he was 14 and applied last year but ultimately couldn’t attend due to being deployed overseas in Qatar.

“I’ve applied two times,” Nester said. " And the first time I applied, I talked about how I was a combat medic in the National Guard, and how I was overseas. And I basically explained that story of being deployed and stuff like that. And I got selected that year, but I couldn’t make it because I was still overseas and the dates just didn’t match up.”

2022 was different, however. The dates did match up and Nester had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete on American Ninja Warrior.

Nester said most of his run was a blur and that he’s watched it back but nothing compares to being at the event itself.

“Being on the show is like, it’s like going to the Super Bowl,” he said. “It’s almost the same thing. That’s the Super Bowl for me to get on the show.”

Nester breezed through the beginning of the course before he encountered the log runner and nearly lost his run at that moment. But due to a miraculous save, he was able to keep going.

“I was so fired up from my my Log Runner save,” Nester said. “I was so fired up just so hyped that I got on the salmon roll, and I just started got got and what ended up happening was, every time I made a move, the bar slightly shifted to one side. And then by the time I made I went for the move that I missed, it just shifted too far over.”

Despite falling on the salmon roll, Nester still qualified for the semi finals due to his time and how far he made it on the course. Nester said had he completed the salmon roll, the warped wall was all that was left and that he’s gotten up that wall plenty of times while training.

He has since completed his semi finals run and since the episode hasn’t aired yet, he can’t exactly say how his run ended.

“All I’ll say [is], I was already happy with my season. And I wasn’t expecting a lot. But it was a ton of fun. And it was cool to hang out with all the other ninjas.”

Drew has since had the opportunity to train at his gym in Sioux Falls with fellow ninjas that he’s met through the show.

The semi finals of American Ninja Warrior will be aired on TV6 starting next week, July 18 and run through August 8.

