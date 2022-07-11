Pet Expo hosts National Kitten Day and more pet events in July

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - July 10 is National Kitten Day, and Mankato’s Pet Expo welcomed all pet-lovers and their furry friends to the store.

“Cats are a big, very popular pet. We wanted to celebrate the kittens and cats that come through Pet Expo,” multi-media & events manager at Pet Expo Victoria Morsching said.

To celebrate, Pet Expo offered samples for cat-owners, free giveaways, and kittens to greet from the Mankato-based Mending Spirits Animal Rescue.

“We try to promote our local rescues as much as possible,” Morsching said.

Mending Spirits comes to Pet Expo at least once a month to showcase adoptable, rescue animals.

“So, it’s important to go from rescues instead of breeders so that we can continue to get these dogs off the streets. Because as soon as we get dogs and cats into new homes, we’re able to take in a lot more,” Mending Spirits K-9 foster coordinator and marketer Sara Halla said.

But National Kitten Day won’t be the only showcase of the month. From July 17 to July 23, Pet Expo and Mending Spirits will host Feed a Rescue Pet week, where food and donation stations will be set up for Mending Spirits.

“Mending Spirits being an entirely foster-based program, they really do appreciate all the donations they can get,” Morsching said.

Along with the donation stations, Mending Spirits will continue to showoff their animals, who need of a forever home.

“We’re going to try and bring animals almost every night next week, so that people can meet them and get them interested in donating to all of our animals,” Halla said.

